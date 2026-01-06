Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kodansha Creators’ Lab, MOCHI-O, Zxima

Hamster Apocalypse Game MOCHI-O Set For January Launch

Take on the apocalypse with a hamster that is armed with everything in MOCHI-O, set for a Steam release in about two weeks

Article Summary MOCHI-O launches this January on Steam, blending adorable hamsters with doomsday land defense action.

Raise and bond with your hamster to boost its combat power, skills, and unlock new weapons and upgrades.

Battles feature tower defense mechanics—smash enemy ships, collect seeds for XP, and level up MOCHI-O.

Balance combat and care for MOCHI-O with feeding, cuddles, and room decoration to maximize its abilities.

Indie game developer Zxima and publisher Kodansha Creators' Lab have confirmed the official release date of their latest title, MOCHI-O. This is a doomsday land defense adventure game where you've raised a hamster that is more than meets the eye, as he is armed to the teeth with everything you could need to defend Earth from the apocalypse. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game will be released on PC via Steam on January 19, 2025.

MOCHI-O

Meet MOCHI-O, the world's cutest doomsday defense system! Foster fur-ocious firepower, raising a weapon of mass destruction that gains combat prowess through positive affirmations, cuddles, and a steady diet of seeds. Unravel a warm story filled with good-humored banter, keeping things light in a post-apocalyptic world. Unleash destructive havoc against incoming threats to save the nation from collapse. Grab the tiny hamster, point it towards approaching enemies, and watch MOCHI-O obliterate approaching enemy ships with its ever-evolving abilities in tower defense-style combat.

Outfit him with various weapons and abilities, and feast on bundles of seeds dropped by defeated foes to gain XP. Collect enough seeds to level up MOCHI-O's base attributes, like firing rate, crit chance, attack range, and cooldown reductions to create a custom playstyle. As the caretaker's bond with MOCHI-O increases, so does its firepower! Outside of battle, encourage MOCHI-O with pets, feeding, and decorate its room to create an ideal environment for bonding to unlock upgrades and new weapons.

Hold MOCHI-O in your right hand, aim at the enemy, and attack. Enemies you defeat will drop seeds. As you accumulate experience gained from picking up the seeds, you will gain skills from random choices. Strengthen your MOCHI-O in battle to destroy the approaching enemies and defend the defense line. Spend the money you earn in battle to strengthen MOCHI-O. You can also unlock weapons, which will give you an advantage in battle. Giving seeds to MOCHI-O will increase its trust level and strengthen its status.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!