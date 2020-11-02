Hannah Reid Named Chief People Officer For ReKTGlobal

This morning, ReKTGlobal officially named Hannah Reid as their Chief People Officer as part of an effort to grow an inclusive global culture. According to the announcement, Reid will be responsible for designing and implementing human resource infrastructure, while guiding stakeholders to continue growing a unified culture within the organization. The company also made it a point to highlight that Reid is one of the few women C-suite executives in esports, with the number of women in esports, in general, being around 5%. Despite the fact that their own numbers say women account for nearly 41% of all gamers in the United States. The move is an interesting one that, realistically, most people outside the organization won't see any immediate changes from as a lot of what Reid will be handling is internal. But the work she'll be doing will go a long way to changing the internal culture of the organization for its own benefit. Here are a few quotes from today's announcement.

"I'm truly passionate about people and their overall well being. It's a privilege to advocate for and represent each employee at the leadership level," said Reid. "As one of the few esports organizations elevating women in leadership, I appreciate ReKTGlobal's commitment to diversity and creating an equitable working environment." "With Hannah's passion for people, entrepreneurial spirit, and track record of developing a global brand culture, we instantly knew she was the right fit," said Parrish McIntyre, ReKTGlobal Chief Operating Officer. "We've made it our mission to identify, develop and create equitable pathways for our ReKTGlobal team members. It's critical that our team fully reflect the diverse audiences of esports and gaming as we mature as a leading esports organization, and know Hannah is the right leader to spearhead this global effort." "We are thrilled to welcome Hannah Reid as our first Chief People Officer. As one of the only esports organizations to reach profitability, we've now set our sights on building a global culture that challenges the male-dominated status quo," said Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal. "With Hannah's arrival, we hope this sheds a light on the opportunity for women in executive positions in esports and makes the case for other esports organizations to follow suit."