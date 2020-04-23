Hardspace: Shipbreaker Will Be Headed To Steam In June

Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactive revealed this week that Hardspace: Shipbreaker will be headed to Steam this June. Specifically, it will arrive on June 18th in Early Access as players can try the game out before it becomes final. The Early Access version will come with a variety of exciting features, which includes the first act of the story campaign. You'll also receive two classes of spaceships to gut and chop up for parts, as well as multiple upgradeable tools and perks. During this time, the development team will release new ships, missions, challenges, leaderboards, modding support, and more content for the game as they progress to a final release. All of which will be based on feedback from the community. You can check out the first episode of the game's webseries as you're introduced to the game and the world around it.

This first episode introduces you to Hardspace: Shipbreaker's gameplay and universe, where you'll use cutting-edge tech to carve up massive vessels in outer space to recover valuable loot for the corporation you're indebted to. Cut up ships however you choose, slicing panels, fuel lines, hull infrastructure and more — with each choice, Hardspace: Shipbreaker responds dynamically to your actions, creating new potentially explosive physics objects to manage. Although best known as the studio behind Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and the upcoming Homeworld 3, developer Blackbird Interactive was inspired by the real history of skyscraper construction and rig workers to create a sandbox game with a blue collar atmosphere and true-to-life physics. Blackbird's recent collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Project Eagle, an interactive demo of how a future Mars base might operate, further fueled the drive to deliver a creative demolition sim that feels playful yet complex and lived in.