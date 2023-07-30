Posted in: Games, Jam City, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: harry potter, harry potter: hogwarts mystery

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Releases Biggest Expansion To-Date

Jam City and WB Games have released a massive expansion for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, available on iOS and Android right now.

Jam City and WB Games revealed a brand new expansion being added to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery which they are dubbing "Beyond Hogwarts." The game has been active on mobile devices for about five years now, adding occasional updates here and there while serving as the "official" Harry Potter mobile title. This latest update will give those still playing it a bevy of new options, including the ability to make your character older, life after Hogwarts when your character graduates, new locations to visit, and more. We got the full list of additions from the devs for you here, as the update is available now.

More to Explore: 15+ new environments and 25+ new chapters in Volume 1.

15+ new environments and 25+ new chapters in Volume 1. Age Up for the First Time! A new character look for players and 20+ of their friends as they AGE UP for the first time.

A new character look for players and 20+ of their friends as they AGE UP for the first time. New Specializations Feature: Gamers can shape how they play in three new career paths to choose from at the Rare Obscure Confounding Case Division (ROCC): Auror, Healer or Magizoologist. Reach new milestones in each track to earn XP and unlock new Assignments, Side Quests, and Repeatable Project Stations.

Gamers can shape how they play in three new career paths to choose from at the Rare Obscure Confounding Case Division (ROCC): Auror, Healer or Magizoologist. Reach new milestones in each track to earn XP and unlock new Assignments, Side Quests, and Repeatable Project Stations. New and Returning Familiar Faces: Follow Professor Quirrell's return to Hogwarts after his sabbatical in Albania, encounter Mad-Eye Moody and Elton Elderberry at the Ministry of Magic, reconnect with aged-up classmates Tonks, Bill, and Charlie, and witness moments in Harry Potter's journey from a new perspective.

Follow Professor Quirrell's return to Hogwarts after his sabbatical in Albania, encounter Mad-Eye Moody and Elton Elderberry at the Ministry of Magic, reconnect with aged-up classmates Tonks, Bill, and Charlie, and witness moments in Harry Potter's journey from a new perspective. New Mysteries to Solve: Join the newly created top-secret division of the Ministry of Magic – the Rare, Obscure, and Confounding Case Division (ROCC) and work on mysterious cases.

Join the newly created top-secret division of the Ministry of Magic – the Rare, Obscure, and Confounding Case Division (ROCC) and work on mysterious cases. Post-Hogwarts Graduate Life: New ways to experience classic in-game features as an adult, like choosing and decorating your own Flat (instead of your dorm room), and meeting up with friends in special new former student hubs.

New ways to experience classic in-game features as an adult, like choosing and decorating your own Flat (instead of your dorm room), and meeting up with friends in special new former student hubs. 3D Experience of New and Returning Iconic Locations: Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, Godric's Hollow, the Ministry of Magic, Hogwarts and more, all accessible via the new in-game world map.

Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, Godric's Hollow, the Ministry of Magic, Hogwarts and more, all accessible via the new in-game world map. More on the way! Arriving soon as the story in Volume 1 progresses, visit wizarding towns, international wizarding schools, and international ministries.

