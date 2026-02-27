Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Vortex Entertainment, Dreadmore, Dream Dock

Dark Fishing Game Dreadmoor Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the dark horror fishing game Dreadmoor as we get a better look at the gameplay out on the seas

Article Summary Dreadmoor is a dark horror fishing game set in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world filled with mutated creatures.

New gameplay trailer showcases immersive first-person fishing, survival crafting, and real-time combat action.

Explore decaying wetlands, trade rare catches, upgrade your trawler, and scavenge resources to survive.

Release is set for Q4 2026, promising a tense fishing adventure in the mysterious Submerged Land.

Indie game developer Dream Dock and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming game, Dreadmoor. This is nearly two minutes of gameplay footage showing off the various places you'll be fishing from, as well as your boat and the various kinds of mutated creatures you'll be trying to wrangle from the depths of the waters. Enjoy the trailer as this first-person horror fishing adventure will be released sometime in Q4 2026.

Dreadmoor

Dreadmoor is an atmospheric first-person fishing adventure game set in a flooded world. Skill-based fishing, survival crafting, real-time combat, and exploration through rotting wetlands define your journey across land claimed by sea and decay. Take the helm of a fishing trawler and explore a world flooded by a catastrophic human mistake. Coastal regions have sunk beneath the water, and much of the remaining land has been submerged underwater. Travel between scattered settlements, catch fish to trade, upgrade your vessel, and craft essential equipment. Face mutated creatures across sea and land and move carefully through a divided world where resources are scarce, and trust is fragile.

Dozens of dangerous and rare species await beneath the surface. Scour the waters for the best fishing spots, experiment with different baits, and compete with the unpredictable forces of nature as you cast your line into the murky waters. Sort your catch and keep an eye on the hold – sea creatures do not hesitate to devour each other. The more dangerous the prey, the higher the price offered by mysterious traders of The Submerged Land. Seek out valuable resources along the way. In the Submerged Land, scrap metal and forgotten blueprints are often worth their weight in gold. Explore abandoned buildings, caves, and shipwrecks in search of rare and useful finds.

Resources gathered across The Submerged Land can be crafted into specialized bait, reinforced harpoons, rare medicines, and survival tools shaped by the harsh realities of this world. Discover new recipes, refine your equipment, and adapt to the challenges that lie ahead. The waters and shores of The Submerged Land are inhabited by creatures twisted by catastrophe. Be prepared for real-time confrontations on sea and land – danger can emerge at any moment, turning routine expeditions into desperate fights for survival.

