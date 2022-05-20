Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Receives New Trailer

NetEase Games dropped a brand new trailer today for their upcoming role-playing mobile title Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. The company announced the game a while ago as we would be getting a different take on the world of Hogwarts through an entirely different viewpoint and gameplay, but at the time they didn't have much to show. This latest trailer, while not completely showing off what the game is about, does show some of what it has to offer as players from around the globe will be taking part in the life and activities of the wizarding school. We have a little more info for you below along with the latest trailer so you can get a taste of what's to come. The game will be available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, and PC, with cross-progression so you can keep your character going between different consoles, with it set to be released globally sometime this year.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a real-time role-playing card game that reanimates the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The game is set several years after the events in the novel. The main character is a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Like Harry, Ron, and Hermione, the player embarks on a journey to become a first-class wizard. Anyone can explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Through school life and adventures, they can enjoy a new storyline that was created with the help of J.K. Rowling. The game is designed for players to hone their skills as a wizard while engaging in real-time card battles. The storyline and battles showcase an enhanced level of quality that entices players into a world of witchcraft. Players around the world who believe in magic will come together in the world of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened after its release.