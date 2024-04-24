Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Gets New Class Overhaul Update

Offworld Industries has a new update out for Starship Troopers: Extermination in Early Access, as they have changed up how classes work.

Article Summary New class overhaul in Starship Troopers: Extermination Early Access.

Six defined classes including Sniper, Ranger, and Medic.

Each class features unique weaponry and progression tracks.

Update 0.70 brings Side Missions, a new Bug variant, and a Reinforcements system.

Indie publisher Offworld Industries released a new update for Starship Troopers: Extermination while the game is in Early Access, giving it a few new changes. First off, the job class system got an overhaul to better define where players fit into the gran scheme of things. The six classes are now Sniper, Ranger, Guardian, Demolisher, Medic, and Engineer. Each of them specializes in a specific role and will have a curated progression track, which comes with its own weapons, utilities, and perks. We have more info about the changes below as the 0.70 Update is now live.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – 0.70 Update

The Sniper harnesses the power of Jump Jets to access hard-to-reach areas for long-range combat, armed with high-caliber sniper rifles and damage-amplifying equipment. The Ranger is a master survivalist: quick, skilled at close-quarters combat, and loaded with a bevy of Combat Perks to outlast their enemies. The Guardian, meanwhile, is a defensive juggernaut equipped with fortified armor and a massive machine gun for continuous fire.

The Demolisher is an explosives expert equipped with grenades, grenade launchers, and area-of-effect weaponry to herd enemy Bugs into the firing line. The Medic now comes equipped with a more powerful drone and additional abilities to ensure that no trooper gets left behind. And last but not least, the Engineer is the mastermind behind base building: a pure support class whose creation, maintenance, and protection of field bases anywhere on the battlefield can turn the tide of combat at critical moments.

In addition to the new classes, Update 0.7 also introduces Side Missions to ARC Slam mode, deepening the strategy and incentive behind the UCF's engagements with the enemy. It also adds a new Bug variant: the Bombardier. This new Bug is capable of launching itself through the air to attack its targets but is sensitive to premature detonation, providing an opportunity to stop the threat before it's too late. And be sure to make use of the new Reinforcements system, in the form of rewspawn tickets usable by all team members. These tickets vary by game mode and difficulty, but deplete whenever a trooper dies, so stay sharp and mind your resources!

