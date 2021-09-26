Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Zynga revealed details for the One-Year Anniversary for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, including some fun events taking place this month. The team is currently holding a seven-day slate of in-game gifts, events, sweepstakes, and new content commemorating the game's launch back in September 2020. Overall the title has been a success as players get to do a traditional Match 3 game with a Potter spin on everything. We have more info on the event for you below!
Inspired by Dudley Dursley's most memorable birthday, beginning this week, a new 'London Zoo' themed event in the game will invite players to collect 'presents' on their gameboard to earn reward chests. Bringing a serpentine twist to this birthday-inspired event, players can make matches next to mysterious boxes on their gameboard to release the python inside. Starting September 23rd, players can join in a treasured Hogwarts tradition with the in-game House Pride Event, completing puzzles to earn points for their house with results tracked in a global leaderboard. From September 22nd through September 24th, players who log in to the game will be treated to a daily in-game anniversary gift to further celebrate the occasion.
Throughout the anniversary week, visitors to the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels will be invited to post their favourite memory from the game tagged #PuzzlesAndSpellsAnniversary. Three players will be chosen at random to win an anniversary prize package, packed with in-game currency, items, power-up bundles and more.
"We're incredibly proud of the accolades and reception that Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has received, but we're even more inspired and humbled by the players who have joined us on this journey," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. "We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the fans, and look forward to opening the game's next chapter, together."