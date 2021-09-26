Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Zynga revealed details for the One-Year Anniversary for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, including some fun events taking place this month. The team is currently holding a seven-day slate of in-game gifts, events, sweepstakes, and new content commemorating the game's launch back in September 2020. Overall the title has been a success as players get to do a traditional Match 3 game with a Potter spin on everything. We have more info on the event for you below!

Inspired by Dudley Dursley's most memorable birthday, beginning this week, a new 'London Zoo' themed event in the game will invite players to collect 'presents' on their gameboard to earn reward chests. Bringing a serpentine twist to this birthday-inspired event, players can make matches next to mysterious boxes on their gameboard to release the python inside. Starting September 23rd, players can join in a treasured Hogwarts tradition with the in-game House Pride Event, completing puzzles to earn points for their house with results tracked in a global leaderboard. From September 22nd through September 24th, players who log in to the game will be treated to a daily in-game anniversary gift to further celebrate the occasion.

Throughout the anniversary week, visitors to the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels will be invited to post their favourite memory from the game tagged #PuzzlesAndSpellsAnniversary. Three players will be chosen at random to win an anniversary prize package, packed with in-game currency, items, power-up bundles and more.