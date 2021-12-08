Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches Fantastic Feasts Event

Zynga has launched a new event into Harry Potter: Puzzle & Spells as players can get into the holiday spirit with Fantastic Feasts. Kicking off this week in the match-three puzzle game, you'll be given an extra sweet take on the game as for a limited time, you can collect recipe ingredients on your puzzle game boards to complete iconic wizarding world-themed dishes. All while earning special in-game rewards as you do so that will permanently stay with your profile. You can check out more info about it below as the event is now live and ready to play as soon as you update the game.

From "first day of school" banquets, to the Weasley twins' bewitched sweets, the wizarding world has always shown appreciation for the culinary arts. Ending the year on an appetizing note, the Fantastic Feasts event in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will invite players to the beloved pub, Three Broomsticks, to participate in this season's festive food fun. Hosted by Madam Rosmerta, players will collect items ranging from cabbages and carrots to flour and cinnamon, gathering the required quantities and ingredients to complete recipes to create sumptuous dishes including Cornish Pasties and Christmas Cake. As these delicious dishes are completed, players will be treated to exclusive rewards like power-ups, trophies and unlimited lives.

Other winter holiday-themed activities include collection events, where players will gather snowflakes, or brightly wrapped gifts that drop to their game boards, and the Holiday Season Pass that gives players the opportunity to complete activities for even bigger rewards. These in-game events cap off a year of exciting seasonal celebrations in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. From the Amortentia Adoration love potion event in February, to the 'Easter Egg Hunt' in March to the spider-themed Dark Arts event in October, the game continues to invite players to join in the festivities and traditions of the wizarding world.