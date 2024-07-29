Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: harry potter, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Unbroken Studios

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, as the game will arrive in early September

Article Summary First official gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions released by Unbroken Studios and WB Games.

Players join Quidditch teams, play iconic characters, and master positions like Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater.

Game modes include Career, Exhibition Matches, and Player vs Player with customizable play styles and skill points.

Set for release on PC and all major consoles on September 3, 2024, featuring solo and co-op gameplay options.

Developer Unbroken Studios and publisher WB Games have released the first official gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. The teams have been teasing this one for a minute now, as players will become part of a Quidditch team and take flight in a competitive title where you get to play either as your own character on one of the four houses or as one of the iconic characters from the franchise. This trailer basically gives you a rundown of how the game will work out to a degree as you take on challenges, learn skills on the broom, and play one of the most challenging games a young wizard can compete in. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC as well as all three major consoles on September 3, 2024.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.

Career Mode: From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends.

From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends. Exhibition Matches: set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op.

set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op. Player vs Player: Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams. Customize Your Approach: Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms.

Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms. Play As Yourself or as Iconic Harry Potter Characters: cosmetic customization options and classic character designs allow you to express your game-time personality.

