Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Part 2 Review

Another month gone, another surge of the Calamity quelled. The Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's see what worked and what didn't in this event which showed the darker side of "love" in J. K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

What Worked in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

The Narrative: Here, we have gotten the most compelling chapter of the ongoing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite story since 2020. We see a new quirk of the Calamity when the Unforgivable forcibly hijack Hermione's romance-themed surge in order to send a message to Harry Potter.

The Registry Page: Not only did this look great, but the choice of Bellatrix and Voldemort-themed Foundables allowed Harry Potter to make an interesting commentary on the role of love in Voldemort's life, theorizing on whether it was that he was incapable of feeling it or incapable of understanding it — two different things indeed. I've said it before and I'll say it again, the best aspect of these games is how they continue the main Harry Potter novel series in a real way, giving active roles specifically to Harry and Hermione.

The Special Assignment: A balanced, fair set of tasks that were mostly fun to complete.

What Didn't Work in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

The Bonus Assignment: Specifically, the Alohomora task. It was just too much. It was enough of a challenge to be tasked with finding Alohomora-specific, non-Brilliant Foundables on the map for the Alohomora task in the Special Assignment. Having to do it again in the Bonus Assignment seemed uninteresting at best and a complete drag at worst. The Bonus Assignment should be challenging, yes. However, I think most Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players would agree that one or two pain-in-the-ass tasks per page of Assignments are enough. The Alohomora tasks, the 45 Brilliant Foundables task, the Higher Chamber task, and the 15 Formidable Foes take added up to feel less like a challenge and more of a resource drain. Again, one or two tasks like this? Great. This many? Less so.

Overall

Overall, the good far outweighs the bad in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's second Brilliant Event of February. Now, if only they can alter their Community Days and Adversaries events to match the quality of these.