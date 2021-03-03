Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Spotlight: Emergency Foundables

Niantic has yet to announce the full details for their March 2021 events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but they have confirmed a three-day Spotlight Event kicking off this Friday. Let's see what is going on in this game that takes place after J. K. Rowling's beloved Harry Potter novels, continuing the story of Harry with player involvement.

Niantic announced the following Emergency Foundables Spotlight Event on their Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community page:

Magical Mischief is in the air! Kick off this month by helping return a slew of Emergency Foundables that will be seen Friday, March 5 at 11 a.m. PT – Monday , March 8 at 11 a.m. PT. During this event, you will see: An increased sighting of Ministry Employee Newt Scamander, Rubeus Hagrid, Tom Riddle, Professor McGonagall, Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, Quidditch Captain Harry Potter, Hermione's Time-Turner, Whomping Willow, Horned Serpent, and Three-Headed Dog – and even more when Tonic For Trace Detection is active.

Master Notes will reduce brew time for Dawdle Draught by 50%.

Increased Butterscotch, Sopophorous Bean, and Valerian Root on the Map.

Interestingly, this event reminds me a bit of the Wizarding Weekends that Niantic concluded in December. These were discontinued to make room for twice-monthly Adversaries Events. which task players with completing a Special Assignment that leads to difficult three-stage battles with some of the popular foes from the Harry Potter universe including Draco Malfoy, Fenrir Greyback, Aragog, and many more. It is expected that there will be two Adversaries Events in March 2021 along with a two-part Brilliant Event and a Community Day. As news comes in regarding the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events for March 2021, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report and to supply player guides including breakdowns of the tasks and rewards for each Special Assignment.

For those getting out there this weekend to take on these Emergency Foundables, we wish you the best of luck maintaining the International Statute of Wizarding Secrecy!