Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kevin Woo, kpop demon hunters, No Escape

KPop Demon Hunters' Kevin Woo Creates New Song For Dead by Daylight

Kevin Woo, one of the stars of KPop Demon Hunters, has created a new song for the latest chapter of the horror game Dead by Daylight

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters' Kevin Woo drops his new song "No Escape" for Dead by Daylight's latest chapter.

Woo voices new Survivor Kwon Tae-young, blending K-pop and horror in All-Kill: Comeback update.

The Trickster gets major gameplay upgrades, plus the neon-lit Trickster's Delusion Map debuts.

Legendary Outfit MiNA arrives for The Trickster, featuring fresh voice lines and virtual idol flair.

Behaviour Interactive has released a new music video today for Dead by Daylight, featuring KPop Demon Hunters star Kevin Woo on the track. As some of you know, the game is revisiting one of its previous chapters, as they're giving the South Korean pop-star killer The Trickster a refresh, along with a new neon-covered landscape to escape from. But that's not all, as Woo himself has provided his voice to the new Survivor for the content, Kwon Tae-young. To help promote the new content, Woo created a brand-new song called "No Escape," along with a new music video from the team, which you can check out above. Enjoy the video and info below as the refreshed content launches today.

Kevin Woo – "No Escape" Brings a New Mood to Dead by Daylight

Music has always been a central theme of Dead by Daylight's All-Kill lore, and All-Kill: Comeback takes that connection to new levels. In addition to consulting on content for the horror multiplayer's latest release and lending his voice to the game's new Survivor, Kwon Tae-young, Woo also composed and recorded an original track titled No Escape specifically for the launch. The track, accompanied by an animated lyric video takes viewers inside the Trickster's Delusion Map, exploring character dynamics while blending neon visuals and a K-pop aesthetic with Dead by Daylight's signature atmosphere, tension, and dread.

"Creating music for All-Kill: Comeback was a chance to bring everything full circle, in a way," shared Woo, who recently also provided the singing voice for Mystery Saja in the global phenomenon, K-Pop Demon Hunters. "All-Kill has always lived at the intersection of K-pop and horror, and writing a song for it let me explore that contrast in a really fun way that fit well with the game's themes. Getting to be first a consultant, then a voice actor, and now a musician on this release has been a blast."

A Bigger Bag of Tricks

Beyond its stand-out visuals and compelling characters, All-Kill: Comeback also delivers on some highly requested updates designed to make a tangible impact on The Trickster's gameplay. The K-pop Killer will benefit from some focused refinement aimed at reestablishing him as a fast-paced, high-pressure Killer while rewarding skillful, expressive gameplay in exciting new ways. Players can look forward to mastering The Trickster's new Style Rank system that encourages them to build momentum, creativity, and precision, escalating the action towards the Killer's special Main Event ability.

The payoff? A more dynamic playstyle designed to thrill anyone who can embrace his rhythm. The long-requested Trickster's Delusion Map will also be released as part of the update, giving players their first opportunity to explore an urban setting in Dead by Daylight. A reflection of The Trickster's twisted mind, the Map drops players into the shadowy, neon-lit streets of South Korea, featuring locations that include a marketplace, a night club, and more.

MiNA Enters The Fog

One of All-Kill: Comeback's most intriguing arrivals comes in the form of MiNA, now available as a Legendary Outfit for The Trickster. A female virtual idol created in his image, MiNA brings a new personification of The Trickster's themes of fame, violence, and show(wo)manship to Dead by Daylight. More than just a visual transformation, the Legendary Outfit features all-new voice lines, giving MiNA her own presence and personality in The Fog, wrapped around The Trickster's sleek, unsettling, legacy.

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