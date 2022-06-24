Chivalry 2 Launches Special Midsommer Event For Limited Time

Tripwire Interactive and Deep Silver have a brand new event happening in Chivalry 2 as you get to experience their own Midsommer. Simply being called the "Midsommar Event", this will add a brand new Brawl Mode map to the mix that will have you and fellow warriors going all out in the middle of a festival. You'll have access to a special array of weapons that you normally wouldn't get a chance to fight with, including a random flower vase that serves no purpose but to be smashed. As well as two new special headpieces you can earn while you play. This comes at a point where the game is currently on sale for PlayStation players if they wish to buy it, as well as the Special Edition on Steam for a deep discount. The event launched yesterday and will only be available in the game for a limited time on all available platforms. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer to get an idea of what insanity you're in for. But be quick, because if history is any lesson, you got two weeks at best.

The Chivalry 2 Midsommar Event welcomes players to the fields of Aberfell where Mason druid warlords and peasantry are hosting a festival that would make any Agathian shriek in terror – and everyone's invited! Join the fearsome festivities and dive into a brand-new Brawl Mode map in this limited time special event. In Chivalry 2's Brawl Mode, if you can pick it up, it's a weapon. Leave your swords and axes at the door and use your fists, chairs, beehives, caskets, and anything you can pick-up for an all-out brawl! New Carryables (aka Brawl Mode Weapons!) Midsommar Pole

Wood Hammer

Flower Vase New Environmental Objects Mini Catapult (Interactable)

Straw Figures

Totem Poles New Seasonal Helmets Bear Mask

Flower Crown