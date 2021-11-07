Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending

Niantic has announced the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The mobile game based on J. K. Rowling's beloved fantasy novels will conclude its story by late January 2022, after which it will become unplayable. The game will be removed from the app store in December 2021. While many have predicted the game's eventual end, including myself, this announcement of a three-month countdown until Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can no longer be played has stunned the community. Rather than a long period of winding down, Niantic is bringing it to what feels to many like an abrupt halt. Not only the game's community, but its content creators who have paired with Niantic to promote Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in the past, have spoken out about feeling blindsided by Niantic and WB Game's announcement to end the game. Let's take a look at what some of the influencers within the game's community had to say.

XpectoGO, a force for positivity in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community, took to his livestream to give his thoughts:

Today is a day we all kind of saw coming, just not this soon. That is the announcement of Harry Potter: Wizards Uniteofficially [ending.] First and foremost, I want to say to you guys, we're going to end [the content] on a bang. […] It has been an amazing two, three plus years depending on how long you've been following us.

He continued, speaking on his plans for hosting meet-ups and content during the final phase of the game:

The strength of this game and a lot of Niantic's games that take you out and about has been the community. That being said, a lot of stuff we just have to plan a lot more quickly than we anticipated because of this announcement.

HPWitchesUnite broke the news to her fanbase with an emotional and passionate description of what the game meant to her:

Wizards Unite is ending. I did not get this news in advance. [There were] so many thins I wanted to do on my channel and on Wizards Unite Hub that I haven't had the time… and some of those things I might still be able to do and some of them I have to let go. I can't do everything and especially not for a game that is leaving in three months. I hope all of you know how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half years. [I] love this community and somehow we will keep going. [For all of my frustration,] I really love this game. I have literally played every single day since it came out. And it's ending.

Professor Lynette of WizardPhD, known for her lively reactions and insightful breakdowns of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite story, dramatized the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in a short film titled, "Hello. I'm Constance Pickering."

I'll save my personal thoughts for another time, but will, for now, echo what these three exemplary creators have said. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite wasn't perfect, and it never found the audience Niantic intended, but for those who loved it, like these three creators, and like me, it was something special.