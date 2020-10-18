Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Part 2 Details

The details are out for the new Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It's called "Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2," and it picks up where last week's Part 1 left off, as what Harry Potter and the game's other characters refer to as a "malicious" surge in the Calamity comes to the game. It's all a part of the Dark Arts-themed month to tie into Halloween, but it comes at a crucial time in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's storyline as Harry Potter himself begins to learn more about how the Calamity is manipulated.

The Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will run from Tuesday, October 20th at 11 AM until Tuesday, October, 27th at 11 AM Pacific and will feature the following Brilliant Foundables:

Borgin – found in Brilliant Portkeys

Brilliant Dark Witch – Encounter on the map

Brilliant Dark Wizard – Encounter on the map

Giant Stone Hand – earned in Wizarding Challenges

Ominous Masks – Special Assignment task reward

Niantic, in their announcement, notes that Portkeys will be 1.5KM for the event. For those who have leftover Brilliant Portkeys from previous events, including Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1, note that these will not reward Borgin. Only Part 2 Portkeys will yield Part 2 rewards.

There will be a free pack in the in-game store, which will feature:

4 Angels Trumpet

6 Baneberry

6 Bubotuber Pus

4 Bulbadox Juice

2 Dragon Liver

4 Dittany

2 Erumpent Horn

2 Erumpent Horn 25 Spell Energy

2 Wormwood

Notably, returning Darkness Rising Part 1 Foundables will include the Snatcher and the Poacher, which will have lower HP following complaints from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community and the amount of Spell Energy needed to defeat these foes.

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the full tasks and rewards that will be part of the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Niantic has made good on their promise to make these Special Assignments more player-friendly, and Bleeding Cool will soon debut a full breakdown of these tasks to show the company's progress.