Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Unleashed Halloween Event Coming

The Darkness Rising Brilliant Event isn't all that is happening in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for spooky season. Niantic has announced a Halloween event, ominously titled "Darkness Unleashed," that will task players with battling against a particularly dark surge of the Calamity.

Darkness Unleashed will run from Friday, October 30th at 11 AM Pacific until Monday, November 2nd at 11 AM Pacific. Straight from Niantic's announcement, here is what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can expect for this Halloween event:

Special Assignments focused on returning Legends of Hogwarts and Ministry of Magic Foundables with rewards including Potions, Spell Books, Runestones, Spell Energy, Silver Key and DADA Books.

We can also confirm that the Assignment will reward the Brilliant Giant Black Spider from the Brilliant Knockturn Alley page for those who missed that recent event.

Increased sightings of the Werewolf, Boggart Confoundable Traces such as Young Harry Potter and Young Remus Lupin as well as Dementor Confoundable Traces such as Sirius Black and Nympadora Tonks and more Traces from Tonic for Trace Detection. Three special 1km Portmanteaus that reward Legends of Hogwarts, Dark Arts or Ministry of Magic Family XP and guaranteed fragments for Half-Blood Prince's Copy of Advanced Potion Making, Tom Riddle Sr. Gravestone or Wizengamot Accusation Chair.

The content creator Orange Wizard, who works with Niantic to offer information to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players on social media, also had some information to offer that wasn't included in the announcement. Per Orange Wizard's post, there will be a Complimentary Gift in the shop featuring Spell Ingredients, a Level 1 Runestone, and 50 Spell Energy. For 410 Coins, there will be an S.O.S. Bundle that offers 5 Exstimulo Potions, 3 Tonic for Trace Detection, and 125 Spell Energy. Finally, the Ministry Supplies Bundle will cost Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players 750 Coins and will include 6 Potent Exstimulo Potion, 4 Silver Keys to help you unlock those Portkeys, 3 Tonic for Trace Detection, 5 Level 5 Runestones, and 125 Spell Energy.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will report on the Halloween Event Special Assignment tasks and rewards before it goes live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.