Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Event Part 1 Details

Niantic has announced the next Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The first of a two-part surge in the Calamity will happen in November with Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1. We have all the details for this upcoming week of magic, including a few details not included in the official announcement.

The Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event will take place in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Tuesday, November 3rd at 11 AM to Tuesday, November 10th at 11 AM Pacific. Just in time for everyone's favorite day of the year: Election Day. The event will feature Brilliant Foundables from the Hog's Head Pub during the first part, referencing the location where Harry Potter gathered to meet with his fellow students in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Gang gang.

Here are the Brilliant Foundables that will be part of the event's Registry page, and where to find them in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Portrait of Ariana Dumbledore: Wizarding Challenges

Goat: Brilliant Portkey

Dumbledore's Army Sign-Up Sheet: Special Assignment tasks

Brilliant Lee Jordan: Encounter on the map

Brilliant Neville Longbottom: Encounter on the map

Other details for the event include:

Brilliant Portkeys set to 1.5KM, with the reminder from Niantic that, as per usual, no matter when you open the Portkey, it will feature rewards from Part 1. So waiting until Part 2 to open these won't be of much help.

A Complimentary Gift in the shop will offer 25 Spell Energy and some potion brewing ingredients. There will also be bundles for purchase in the shop including an SOS Bundle with 5 Silver Keys and 100 Spell Energy, a Brilliant Bundle with potions and 30 Spell Energy, and the Bonus Assignment Bundle with potions and 150 Spell Energy.

The Special Assignment will award spell ingredients, XP, Spell Energy, and coins. You can look forward to a full breakdown of this new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Special Assignment on Bleeding Cool soon.