Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Hogwarts For The Holidays Part 2 Review

The Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2, the final Brilliant Event of 2020, is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. As the game's narrative ramps up with intriguing twists, did Niantic end a year of compelling Brilliant Events with another strong entry?

What Worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

The Special Assignment: With one exception that you'll note below, the Special Assignments were fine this time. A bit more difficult than some while not nearly as bad as the early fall 2020 assignments that caused quite a bit of backlash, this Brilliant Event's Assignment was doable. Now, hopefully, they apply this type of player-friendly gameplay to the next Adversaries Event so they can rebound from December's first awful offering.

The Storyline: Wizards Unite is a good game but an even better story, and that is true of this Brilliant Event as well. A major highlight sees Harry Potter himself talking directly to the player in a scene that feels like beleaguered work buddies lamenting about the holidays here. It's very well-done.

What Didn't Work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

XP Tasks: These never need to be a thing. Family XP in general is a major flaw in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and these Special Assignments underline their weakness. Family XP tasks are not fun to complete and Niantic would be smart to start phasing them out.

Map Spawns: Oddly, the event-specific spawns seemed far lower than other recent events. Godric Gryffindor was especially scarce outside of Tonic for Trace Detection.

Overall

This was another strong Brilliant Event. Unfortunately, the Adversaries Event wreaked havoc on many players' potions and Spell Energy so it took a fair bit to get going this time, but it was quite a fun time. If Niantic continues with more of these and can change the Adversaries events to feel more like this, perhaps even that feature can be saved.