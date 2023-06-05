Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon, nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online

Harvest Moon Among Four New Nintendo Switch Online Retro Additions

The original SNES version of Harvest Moon makes its way to Nintendo Switch Online, along with three other retro games.

Nintendo revealed four new retro titles being added to the Nintendo Switch Online series of consoles, and some cool additions are on the way. Most notable among them is the Super NES version of the original Harvest Moon. Which, yes, we realize what a contradiction of a sentence that is with rebranding and whatnot, but that's how it was in North America when it first came out. Joining it will be Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below from the Game Boy and Mystery Tower for the NES. All four are playable right now on NOS and by updating their apps. We have more info on all of the games from the company below.

Game Boy

Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble – When you move, Kirby moves! This action game was released for the Game Boy Color system in 2001 and features the ever-adorable Kirby! In this game, it's all about how Kirby tilts and tumbles! This twist on classic Kirby gameplay adds new levels of fun. Kirby moves left, right, forward and backward based on the movement of the system you hold in your hands! This version replicates the motion controls from the original Game Boy Color version. Tilt your Nintendo Switch system or controller to play. Go, Kirby, go!

Blaster Master: Enemy Below – Jason and his legendary battle vehicle, SOPHIA, are back again to save the world. Using the strong weapons and high jumping power of SOPHIA, Jason must head to subterranean regions and eliminate everything in his path. In narrow places, Jason can exit SOPHIA and move through catacombs on foot. In the catacombs, control Jason in top-down view and battle with guns and grenades! Swap in and out of your vehicle and adapt to the situation to succeed!

Super NES

Harvest Moon – Discover the roots of the farming simulator genre in Harvest Moon! Take in the natural beauty and breathe the fresh country air. Experience firsthand the down-to-earth goodness of life on a farm! Your challenge is to dig in and build your life as a farmer with old-fashioned hard work and dedication. You have a modest house, so it's going to take a remodel to woo a farming companion. Success in this game is measured by the fruits of your labor, so remember – you always reap what you sow!

Nintendo Entertainment System

Mystery Tower – Use wit and skill to reach the top of the tower! This game launched for the Famicom system in Japan in 1986 and is packed with puzzles and action! Play the role of archaeologist and explorer and set your sights on the top of the tower. Clear stages by moving and rearranging mysterious stones to reach the exit and proceed to the next floor.

