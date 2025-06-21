Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition Announced

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition has been confirmed for PC and consoles, coming out sometime later this year

Article Summary Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition launches for PC and consoles later this year.

Return to Alba Village and help revitalize its community through farming, fishing, and festivals.

Experience new inventions like the Hoverbike 5000 and Cleanmeister Autovac, exclusive to this edition.

Befriend or romance returning and new characters, including favorites from The Winds of Anthos.

Natsume announced this week that they will be releasing Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition for both PC and consoles. This is exactly what you would expect it to be, as they have taken the original game, spruced it up a bit, put in a ton of new and extra content, and will probably have a normal and an extra special edition with a ton of items. No word on a release date, and no trailer to be seen, just the info we have here and a few screenshots. The game will be released at some point later this year.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition invites you to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and return to your childhood village of Alba—a peaceful countryside town where the fish are fresh, the vegetables are homegrown, and the locals are as warm as ever. Once thriving, Alba Village has seen better days. Its aging population and the departure of younger residents to the big city have left it in decline. But with your help, this quiet village could be transformed into a vibrant, flourishing community once again. Surrounded by stunning natural beauty, Alba has everything it needs to become a destination for tourists and even attract new villagers—if you're up to the challenge!

In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition, you're not alone in your quest to revitalize Alba. Doc Jr. has set up his lab right in the village and is hard at work developing new inventions to help you out. Travel faster with his latest creation, the Hoverbike 5000—a sleek hover scooter perfect for navigating Alba's expansive landscape. Tired of cleaning your barn? Let the Cleanmeister Autovac take care of it for you! Doc Jr.'s new tech is exclusive to the Special Edition and is designed to make your rural life smoother and more efficient.

Build relationships with a cast of charming bachelors and bachelorettes, including returning favorites and new faces alike. Reconnect with your childhood friend or woo one of the newcomers from Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos—Ella, an artist in search of inspiration, and Dr. Nikolai, who's researching the healing properties of the Harvest Goddess Spring. Whether you're looking for love or lifelong friendships, the choice is yours. Tend to crops, care for animals, fish, mine, and gather resources to collect Happiness, the key to growing Alba Village. Participate in lively festivals, compete in local contests, and help bring life back to the heart of the countryside. Your home is calling—are you ready to return?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!