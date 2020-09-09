Hasbro Announces Guess Who? Hometown Helpers Edition

This morning, Hasbro revealed a new version of Guess Who? called the Hometown Helpers edition that will help out a good cause. The new version takes the game and gives it a bit of a spin in these pandemic times by having you guess from a set of professions who help you out every day. From teachers to doctors to even your parents. Along with the helpful message in the game, which will sell for $15 retail, the company has promised to donate $10 of every purchase up to $100k to No Kid Hungry from now through March 31, 2021. If you're not familiar with it, No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the United States. This donation will go to help the organization as part of its overall COVID-19 response efforts. Here are a couple of quotes on the release of the game and the donation, as you can pre-order the game here.

"This year has brought a tremendous amount of hardship for so many families in the U.S., but through it we have also seen uplifting and profoundly inspirational stories," says Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. "We wanted to honor that hard work, perseverance and positivity and bring it to life the best way we knew how, through games, which have provided relief and joy for families around the world as they continue to adjust in this challenging time." "For the kids across the country who live with hunger, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been even more devastating," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "The support from Hasbro through their financial contributions as well as proceeds from the Guess Who? Hometown Helpers game is helping to provide healthy meals to kids and families most in need during this critical time."