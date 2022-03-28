Hasbro Is Releasing A Bridgerton Version Of Monopoly

Lords and Ladies looking for a little Regency spice in their board games will be happy to know that Hasbro is releasing Monopoly: Bridgerton Edition. Yes, now you too can run around the famous board buying properties and putting up homes and hotels, all while pretending to have a bit of sexy intrigue and gossip around every corner. This is one of the few times the company has gone out of their way to say this is meant for players 17+, as you can get up to six in on the game. The game is out as we speak for about $30, but it is being sold exclusively at Target. We have more info below about the game itself below as we hope you enjoy adding more drama to your usual games of Monopoly.

The Monopoly tokens feature iconic symbols, and gameboard spaces feature familiar locations and events such as Danbury Ball, Hastings House, and the Boxing Gym. If you're the last player with coins, you win! What a delightful gift for Bridgerton fans who can't get enough of the popular series on Netflix. The 2-6 player game is for adults and teens, ages 17 and up.