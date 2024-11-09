Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Hasbro’s Women Innovators of Play

Hasbro's Women Innovators of Play Challenge is Taking Submissions

Hasbro’s Women Innovators of Play Challenge is back for a second year and is currently taking submissions until November 11

Article Summary Submit your toy or game idea by November 11 for a chance to win $10,000 from Hasbro's Women Innovators of Play Challenge.

Winning ideas earn a mentorship and a trip to Hasbro HQ in Rhode Island for a special "Day at Hasbro" experience.

Hasbro's initiative supports women creators, addressing gender disparities in the toy industry's leadership roles.

The annual event fosters innovation and elevates women's contributions to toys and games globally.

Hasbro has launched its annual Women Innovators of Play Challenge, bringing it back for a second year as they are currently taking submissions. The initiative is inviting women creators to submit their own ideas for all-new toys or games to the company to be judged by a panel of experts to pick winners based on a number of different factors. Those who manage to become selected winners will be given $10k as a cash prize, as well as a mentorship and a trip to Hasbro World Headquarters in Rhode Island. Last year's event was a pretty big success for the company, so it will be interesting to see the type of submissions that come out of this year's crop. We have more details below, and you can submit it by November 11.

Hasbro's Women Innovators of Play Challenge

Hasbro is inviting women innovators to submit their own ideas for toys or games to Hasbro, where a panel of judges will select winners based on various factors such as innovation, mass marketability, fun factor, and more. Selected winners will win a $10,000 cash prize, mentorship, and a trip to Hasbro World Headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for a "Day at Hasbro."

The second annual Challenge is part of Hasbro's larger Women Innovators of Play initiative. In fact, women account for 70% of toy purchases but only represent 29% of C-Suite roles in the industry. It is Hasbro's commitment to inspire and elevate more women's involvement in the toy and game industry. This year also saw the return of Hasbro's Women Innovators of Play virtual event, which took place in October with a full lineup of speakers from Hasbro and other industry leaders and influencers. We would love for you to share the details of the challenge with your readers and how Hasbro continues to elevate women's contributions and leadership within the industry!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!