Hachette Boardgames Will Be Releasing Akropolis This July

Hachette Boardgames announced this week they will be releasing the Gigamic game Arkopolis in the United States this July. The game will put you in the position of being mighty architects who will construct the most prestigious akropolis known to humankind, while also developing cohesive districts for your citizens to live in. Throughout the game, you will be creating new buildings and as you do so, you will expand your city – either by spreading everything out or building things up. The higher your stacks of tiles, the more valuable the buildings, but you can't build forever. You'll have to make sure you don't run out of stone as it is a finite and valuable resource for each architect playing the game. You can find out more about it below as it will be released on July 1st.

Take on the role of an architect and build your own akropolis in ancient Greece. Try to construct districts of similar buildings and stack them high to increase their value. Add plazas as multipliers for even more points! Each turn, choose an available tile and add it to your city. The further down the construction site the tile is, the more stone you'll need to pay to take it. Immediately add the tile to your city, either expanding outward or stacking higher. Once all tiles have been drafted and placed, score your zones of the same type of buildings according to their unique rules. Matching plazas will multiply their points! Bring the city to life by placing and stacking over 60 plastic tiles to create the most cohesive districts possible!

Flex your architect skills and create districts of the same type of buildings, each with different effects and scoring conditions!

Easy-to-learn rules with engaging choices ensure enjoyable gameplay for families and gamers!

Use the optional advanced variant to challenge players. It adds additional placement rules for another layer of strategy!