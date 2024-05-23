Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Hawked Releases New Season With Issue #2: Dark Arrival

Hawked has a brand new season available today as Issue #2: Dark Arrival has been released along with with a new Renegade Pass.

Article Summary Hawked Issue #2: Dark Arrival released with new adversaries and a Questline.

Introducing Ranked Mode for competitive PvP and exclusive rewards.

Collect and master new Class Cards to enhance builds and playstyles.

Renegade Pass offers additional lucrative rewards and premium content.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has released the latest season for Hawked, as Issue #2: Dark Arrival is officially live. Along with a new Ranked Mode that will give you a chance to level up against other players, you'll see a new story added to the mix and new Class Cards. Plus, a new Renegade Pass is available for those who wish to pay for it. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as the content is now live.

Hawked – Issue #2: Dark Arrival

The battle on X-Isle intensifies in an all-new Questline as Hawked unveils a range of formidable new adversaries from the VEKTR force. Renegades will now face the relentless GAMMA units in close combat, the aerial threat of BETA units, and the terrain-altering might of DELTA units. Adding to the challenge, the parasitic EPSILON bots enhance their allies' abilities while evading danger, and the seemingly benign OMICRON units reveal their devastating self-detonating capabilities. Meanwhile, treasure-laden Fire Caravans, essential for the Disciples, become prime targets for resource-hungry Renegades.

PvP Ranked Mode: Ranked Mode expands Hawked 's competitive PVP experience. Players can squad up, level up their Rank and Division in Ranked Mode by extracting treasure and eliminating rivals, and receive exclusive rewards the higher they climb.

Ranked Mode expands 's competitive PVP experience. Players can squad up, level up their Rank and Division in Ranked Mode by extracting treasure and eliminating rivals, and receive exclusive rewards the higher they climb. Class Cards: Class Cards offer a new way to experiment with builds and playstyles in Hawked . A new collectible inspired by legendary Renegades from the past, each Class Card comes with 5 Mastery Levels, which can be upgraded by completing Mastery Quests. Each Class Card unlocks unique buffs and bonuses to amplify certain playstyles, or help players find new ways to loot and fight. To unlock a Class Card, players will need to own the correct Artifacts and Gear represented within that card to activate it. From May 27 until June 3, players will be invited to create their very own Class Card in a community contest hosted on the official website. Befitting a treasure hunt, there are prizes to be won, and one lucky winner who's got the wiles to be a legendary Renegade will also have their Class Card featured in-game!

Class Cards offer a new way to experiment with builds and playstyles in . A new collectible inspired by legendary Renegades from the past, each Class Card comes with 5 Mastery Levels, which can be upgraded by completing Mastery Quests. Each Class Card unlocks unique buffs and bonuses to amplify certain playstyles, or help players find new ways to loot and fight. To unlock a Class Card, players will need to own the correct Artifacts and Gear represented within that card to activate it. From May 27 until June 3, players will be invited to create their very own Class Card in a community contest hosted on the official website. Befitting a treasure hunt, there are prizes to be won, and one lucky winner who's got the wiles to be a legendary Renegade will also have their Class Card featured in-game! Renegade Pass: Renegades can complete Quests to receive rewards from the Free track, with the option to purchase the Premium Renegade Pass and pursue more lucrative adventures with additional rewards. Exclusive Outfits, Avatars, Weapon Patterns, and more are available, including enough GE-0 Cash currency to buy next Issue's Renegade Pass.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!