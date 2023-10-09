Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Glee-Cheese, Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Headbangers Rhythm Royale Releases Steam Next Fest Demo

For the next week, you can try out a free demo of Headbangers Rhythm Royale for PC during Steam Next Fest, happening right now.

Developer Glee-Cheese and publisher Team17 have released a new demo for Headbangers Rhythm Royale during Steam Next Fest today. Running from October 9-16, you can now try 11 of the 23 minigames that will be in the title, and be able to unlock a small amount of the items in the game for you to decorate your pigeon in. What's more, if you buy the game later on, you'll keep everything you unlocked on your Steam account. The game will officially be released on October 31, 2023.

"Flocking together is a pigeon's second favorite pastime (after headbanging), and with cross-platform online multiplayer, no pigeon is too near (or too far) to join in on the Headbangers Rhythm Royale fun, regardless of their platform of choice. With hundreds of customizable options purchasable with yummy breadcrumbs earned in-game by being crowned the Master Headbanger, players can prune and perfect their pigeon, combining everything from leopard print leotards and western hats to shark heads and … television bodies before they soar down onto the dancefloor."

Ruffle Feathers: Memory, rhythm, reflexes, and reaction times will be put to the test across 23 minigames, each with its own unique musical twist.

Preen Away: With hundreds of unique items to choose from, including full outfits, hats, glasses, voices, and taunts, players can take the top spot and fluff their feathers with their very own personalized pigeon.

Peck & Earn Breadcrumbs: Challenges and unlockable customizations await in the free in-game battle pass, with players able to spend their hard-earned crumbs to help them be the most stylish pigeon in the flock.

Cross-Flock Support: Play with up to 29 other pigeons with crossplay enabled; friends and frenemies alike can battle in musical madness regardless of their gaming platform of choice.

Talon Tapping Music: With unique scores across each minigame, loading screen, and pigeon accessory menu, the party never stops with the bespoke scores written and created by the Glee-Cheese team.

