Fortnite Launches Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals

Epic Games has launched a brand-new chapter of Fortnite today, as players can now enter Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals.

Epic Games held another one of their calamitous events that sent Fortnite into a new chapter, as the crew launched Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals today. The shorthand to this content is that players will be seeing the likes of Zeus and Athena come down from the heavens of Olympus to join the game. But why the god of lightning seeds a gun… well, no one said this season was going to make any sense. We have the details of what you can expect and the latest trailer for you here.

Places of Lore: There's much to explore beyond the battlefield this Season! Visit the Zeus monument at Mount Olympus, challenge Ares in the Brawler's Battleground arena, cross paths with the three-headed guard dog Cerberus at Grim Gate, descend into Hades's home, The Underworld, and more.

There's much to explore beyond the battlefield this Season! Visit the Zeus monument at Mount Olympus, challenge Ares in the Brawler's Battleground arena, cross paths with the three-headed guard dog Cerberus at Grim Gate, descend into Hades's home, The Underworld, and more. Wield Godly Powers…: Take to the sky with the Thunderbolt of Zeus – obtainable across the Island or by defeating Zeus himself – and hurl lightning bolts at targets from the air. Alternatively, soar through the skies and divebomb foes below with the Wings of Icarus, found across the Island, but be careful not to fly too long or the wings will burn up. Yet another Olympian Power, the Chains of Hades, will come later this Season.

Take to the sky with the Thunderbolt of Zeus – obtainable across the Island or by defeating Zeus himself – and hurl lightning bolts at targets from the air. Alternatively, soar through the skies and divebomb foes below with the Wings of Icarus, found across the Island, but be careful not to fly too long or the wings will burn up. Yet another Olympian Power, the Chains of Hades, will come later this Season. …And Mythic Weapons: Ares's favorite Warforged Assault Rifle and Hades's Harbinger SMG are just a few of the weapons with Mythic variants this Season. They can be found across the Island, but their Mythic variants can only be obtained by defeating Ares and Hades. Dole out punishment from a distance with Artemis's Huntress DMR, but defeat Zeus to get the Mythic variant. Grab Cerberus's Gatekeeper Shotgun around the Island, or obtain the Mythic variant when Cerberus rolls over!

Ares's favorite Warforged Assault Rifle and Hades's Harbinger SMG are just a few of the weapons with Mythic variants this Season. They can be found across the Island, but their Mythic variants can only be obtained by defeating Ares and Hades. Dole out punishment from a distance with Artemis's Huntress DMR, but defeat Zeus to get the Mythic variant. Grab Cerberus's Gatekeeper Shotgun around the Island, or obtain the Mythic variant when Cerberus rolls over! The Myths & Mortals Battle Pass: Unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP across Fortnite Battle Royale, creator-made islands, LEGO® Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks the Underworld's Cerberus, with progression unlocking Medusa, Hades, and more. Later in the Season, unlock the Avatar Korra! The Myths & Mortals Battle Pass will be available to progress in until May 24, 2024, at 2 AM ET.

