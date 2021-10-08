Hear The Soundtrack To Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

If you know anything about Guardians Of The Galaxy, you know the soundtrack has become key, and that's no different with the latest video game. Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal have come together to form an amazing soundtrack to compliment the game as you play, featuring tracks from the '70s, '80s, and '90s that you'll have fun jamming out to while you zoom through space, beat up soldiers, kill massive goliath monsters, and make tough decisions as a leader of misfits. This is a full-length album that will be released as a standalone alongside the game on October 26th, which you can view the full tracklist here which includes bands such as Kiss, Blondie, Pat Benetar, Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Billy Idol, Tears For Fears, Culture Club, Mötley Crüe, and yes, even Rick Astley. You can listen to the soundtrack through multiple services here, and we have some video samples for you below featuring the Star-Lord band with their song "Zero To Hero".

Inspired by classic '80s cartoons, the animated music video amps up the nostalgia factor to 11 and gives viewers a taste of why superfan Peter Quill was inspired to adopt the "Star-Lord" moniker in the game's universe. But that's not all! Eidos-Montréal has also released a vintage VHS recording of the Star-Lord Band performing the single on stage in all their long-haired glory, and combined it with the animated music video to create a headbangin' extended cut. Including the Star-Lord Band's "Zero to Hero" and "Space Riders with No Names," the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benetar, Def Leppard, Blondie, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself, with an optional toggle for players who wish to replace them with stream-safe alternatives as needed.

