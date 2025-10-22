Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heart Electric, Modoyo

Heart Electric To Hold Three Day Global Playtest This Week

Heart Electric will be holding a global playtest this week on Steam, giving you a chance to try out the four-team hero first-person shooter

Article Summary Heart Electric launches a global playtest on Steam from October 24-26, open for sign-ups now.

Experience unique four-team hero FPS action, blending MOBA and tactical shooter elements.

Customize weapons, abilities, and tactics for fast-paced, strategic multiplayer battles.

Join the Heart Electric community to give feedback and help shape future game development.

Indie game developer and publisher Modoyo has confirmed players can try out their latest game, Heart Electric, in a new global playtest happening this week. If you haven't seen the title, this is a four-team hero first-person shooter where you'll use different characters to group up and fight others on the battlefield with different objectives. Kind of like merging a character-driven MOBA and an FPS into one. The test is being held on Steam where ytou can sign up to claim a spot, as the test will run from October 24-26.

Heart Electric

Heart Electric is a fast-paced, tactical, team shooter where four teams try to outsmart and outplay each other in a battle for life sustaining Energy. Invite your friends and come up with your own winning strategies, using unique hero abilities, customizable weapons loadouts and the magnetic "Flux" power that allow you to navigate the environment like never before. Heart Electric invites you to feel the pulse and beat the odds. In Heart Electric, the balance of power constantly shifts. Should you risk capturing a Heart, knowing it might draw the attention of other teams? Will you focus on weakening a rival team, or wait for the perfect moment to strike at the leaders? Victory depends on reading the pulse of the battlefield, adapting on the fly, and outsmarting your opponents to beat the odds.

Teaming & Scheming: With three opposing teams, every match is a dynamic mix of potential cooperation, deception, and sudden reversals. Synergize with your team to unlock new tactics, or catch rivals off guard with unexpected strategies.

With three opposing teams, every match is a dynamic mix of potential cooperation, deception, and sudden reversals. Synergize with your team to unlock new tactics, or catch rivals off guard with unexpected strategies. Build Your Approach: Customize loadouts with perks, mods, and weapons to craft your own unique playstyle. Whether you're a maneuverable duelist, battlefield controller, or a clutch support player, find your unique role and tactics to keep the enemy on the defensive.

Customize loadouts with perks, mods, and weapons to craft your own unique playstyle. Whether you're a maneuverable duelist, battlefield controller, or a clutch support player, find your unique role and tactics to keep the enemy on the defensive. Community-Driven Development: Heart Electric is being built with player feedback at its core. Join our Steam Playtest and Discord community to share your ideas, test new updates, and help shape the game's future. Wishlist and Follow for updates, and let us know how we can make Heart Electric your next favorite FPS.

