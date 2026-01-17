Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Echoes Of The Infinite, Hearthstone

Hearthstone Releases Echoes Of The Infinite Mini-Set

Hearthstone dropped their latest Mini-Set this week, as players can get a new set of cards to work with in Echoes Of The Infinite

Article Summary Hearthstone's Echoes Of The Infinite Mini-Set introduces 38 powerful new time-bending cards to the game.

Experience unique cross-class combos like Mage + Warrior and Warlock + Hunter for the first time ever.

Signature mechanics from the Year of the Raptor make a comeback, shaking up Hearthstone's meta and strategies.

Rewind, Dark Gifts, and bold new quests await as the Bronze and Infinite Dragonflights battle for all timelines.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new Mini Set this week, as the meta gets a slight change with players having access to the new Echoes Of The Infinite set. This set comes with 38 time-bending cards, as they tie the Murozond's war storyline from Across the Timeways into a new major battle between the Bronze Dragonflight and the Infinite Dragonflight at End Time. We have more details about the set from the devs below, and you can read the finer details on their latest blog.

Hearthstone – Echoes Of The Infinite

Murozond's war on time that began in Across the Timeways is hurtling toward one final battle between the Bronze Dragonflight and the Infinite Dragonflight at End Time, where all timelines converge. The outcome will decide the fate of, well, everything! Shockwaves from the conflict are echoing through the Timeways, causing timelines to collide and creating class crossovers never seen before. Infinite power is surging, waiting for those bold enough to seize it! New cards featuring signature mechanics from the Year of the Raptor are materializing out of nowhere. Chromie needs your help, so rally with the Bronze Dragonflight and the Heroes of Time to take the fight to Murozond! The fate of every timeline is at stake. (No pressure.)

Embrace your Dark Side: While Chromie protects the timelines, Morchie gleefully breaks the rules. With Rewind, you can reroll the random effect of the card you just played, but Morchie lets you keep both outcomes. Double the timelines, double the fun!

While Chromie protects the timelines, gleefully breaks the rules. With Rewind, you can reroll the random effect of the card you just played, but Morchie lets you keep both outcomes. Double the timelines, double the fun! Neber-Before-Seen Dual-Class Combos: Mage + Warrior? Druid + Demon Hunter?? Warlock + Hunter?! The chrono-crisis has scrambled everything, creating cards with bizarre new pairings.

Mage + Warrior? Druid + Demon Hunter?? Warlock + Hunter?! The chrono-crisis has scrambled everything, creating cards with bizarre new pairings. Turn Back the Clock, Turn the Tide of Battle: Harness the power of mechanics past and present to tip the scales: Imbue your Hero Power to unlock new abilities for Death Knight and Rogue Bestow Dark Gifts upon Priest, Paladin, and Hunter Complete a daring Quest for Hunter and Warlock Rewind the timeline to strike again with Rogue

Harness the power of mechanics past and present to tip the scales:

