Hearthstone Reveals New Additions Coming In Patch 27.6

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new patch is arriving in Hearthstone, as they showed off all the content to come in Patch 27.6.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new content is on the way for Hearthstone, as they detailed the changes coming in Patch 27.6. The game will be taking a trip into the Wild West in November, or at least their version of it with Showdown in the Badlands. 145 new cards will tell the story of the evil Bloodrock Mining Company, run by Sheriff Barrelbrim, who has set up a ramshackle mining venture to drain Azeroth of its Azerite resources. We have more dev notes below, but you can read the full patch notes in their latest blog.

CALAMITY COMES TO TOWN

The Showdown in the Badlands expansion consists of 145 new collectible cards and is coming in November!

The Showdown in the Badlands Pre-Purchase Mega Bundle includes 80 packs, 10 Golden packs, one random Signature Legendary, one random Golden Legendary, and the Ulfar Hero Skin and cardback. The Standard Bundle includes 60 packs, two non-golden random Legendary cards, and the Ulfar cardback.

Upon login starting October 17, all players will receive the Legendary Thunderbringer, with Taunt and Deathrattle: Summon an Elemental and Beast from your deck.

INTRODUCING ALL-NEW MECHANICS

New Keyword: Quickdraw : In the Badlands, being quick on the draw might just save your hide. Cards with the Quickdraw keyword get a bonus on the turn they are added to your hand. Shoot cards off as soon as you draw them for optimal outcome!

: In the Badlands, being quick on the draw might just save your hide. Cards with the Quickdraw keyword get a bonus on the turn they are added to your hand. Shoot cards off as soon as you draw them for optimal outcome! New Keyword: Excavate: Riches are plentiful if you can find them! Cards with the Excavate keyword get your treasures from the Azerite mine. Every time you Excavate, you'll get a random excavated treasure from whatever tier you're on, then move to the next tier. After receiving a treasure from the last tier, that mine is tapped out, and you'll start over in a new vein.

Riches are plentiful if you can find them! Cards with the Excavate keyword get your treasures from the Azerite mine. Every time you Excavate, you'll get a random excavated treasure from whatever tier you're on, then move to the next tier. After receiving a treasure from the last tier, that mine is tapped out, and you'll start over in a new vein. Legendary Excavate Treasures: Only the townsfolk will be able to obtain a class-specific Legendary Excavate Treasure when they Excavate for a fourth time – Death Knight, Mage, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior.

Only the townsfolk will be able to obtain a class-specific Legendary Excavate Treasure when they Excavate for a fourth time – Death Knight, Mage, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior. Legendary Outlaws. Demon Hunter, Druid, Hunter, Paladin, Priest, and Shaman are our good-guy Outlaws. Each of these classes gets a powerful collectible Legendary outlaw minion that gets a bonus effect if you have no duplicates in your deck.

NOVEMBER SEASON OF TWIST

Un'Goro returns to Hearthstone in the November Season of Twist! Build decks using cards from the Un'Goro and Wonders sets. Note that there will not be Demon Hunter or Death Knight classes for this Twist.

A BONANZA OF HEARTHSTONE EVENTS

Get in the mood this spooky season with the return of the Hallow's End event. Hosted by a familiar headless horseman, earn Wild West costume cosmetics for your heroes. Plus, participate in special BlizzCon quests to earn a special card back.

