Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches Final Fantasy X Collab Event

Square Enix has launched a new collaboration event into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as they welcome Final Fantasy X to the mix. Starting today and running all the way until August 2nd, you'll be able to summon new units to the battlefield including Yuna and Auron. Plus you'll have a chance to collect the limited-time vision card you see below and snag Tidus just by logging into the game during the collab. We have the full rundown of everything this event will bring along with a small trailer for it.

Tidus (UR) Unit – Tidus is a mighty Water-type Ultra Rare (UR) unit, whose main job is Abes' Star Player with sub-jobs of Paladin and Samurai. Through his Blitz Ace Limit Burst, Tidus deals 4-Hits of damage (L) to his target. His skills are Quick-Hit and Hastega. Quick-Hit deals damage (M) to a single target and lowers the target's CT (S) while raising his own AGI for 1 turn, while Hastega bestows Haste on allies within the area around himself for 3 turns. Tidus is unique for having Hastega and a high ATK stat, and with his enhanced master ability, he'll receive a higher Slash Attack Res Piercing Rate, Slash Attack Res, and Missile Attack Res.

Yuna (UR) Unit – Yuna is a strong Light-type UR unit, whose main job is the Summoner of Spira and sub-jobs are Green Mage and Kotodama Wielder. Yuna's Energy Ray Limit Burst deals damage (L) based on the caster's MAG stat to targets in range & has a guaranteed hit. Her other skills are Reraise and Holy. Reraise bestows a status effect on the target which allows the unit to automatically recover from KO status once per battle (HP recovery (Min)), and Holy is a guaranteed hit that deals Light damage (L) to targets based on the caster's MAG stat and also bestows Reaper Killer on the caster.

Auron (UR) Unit – Auron is a powerful Ice-type UR unit, whose main job is Legendary Guardian and sub-jobs are Pugilist and Soldier. His Tornado Limit Burst capabilities raise his own DEF Piercing Rate for 3 turns, then deals Non-Elemental damage (L) to targets within range. His God-Killer skill can destroy any barrier that reduces physical damage on target and can deal damage (M), while his Banishing Blade skill has a guaranteed hit and deals 2-Hits of damage (M) to targets.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Valefor Vision Card – This vision card includes a Light-type esper of UR rarity. Its Evocation Magic, Energy Blast, deals a max amount of Light damage to its target and activates a Map Effect which increases the ATK and MAG of allies, and greatly reduces the Light Res of enemies.