Hearthstone Reveals New Mode On The Way Called "Twist"

Blizzard Entertainment has a new update on the way for Hearthstone that will add a bunch of content, including a new fun mode.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new update is on the way for Hearthstone, bringing with it a new mode to play called Twist. Patch 26.6 will come with some new content, as Twist brings in a new ladder mode with regularly rotating seasons. The reason for the name is that each season will come with its own twist on the rules, including curated card pools and special rulesets. These formats are designed to bring back some favorites within a new setting and a brand new meta to address! We got more details from the devs down below, as well as more info on their website, as the patch will launch on June 22nd.

Hearthstone Twist Timing

With Patch 26.6, Twist will be launching in its Beta. You'll start your Twist climb from the beginning, at Bronze 10, and that first season will be a short season, lasting until July 1. You'll also be able to earn ranked rewards from the Twist ladder, like Standard or Wild. June's ranked rewards will be based on your highest ladder rank across Standard, Wild, Classic, or Twist. Once the Twist Beta kicks off, the official Leaderboards will switch from Classic to Twist. The Twist Beta is planned for June and July. After the Beta, Twist will be temporarily deactivated for a short time while we prepare for the official Twist launch, coming soon!

Beta Format: New Age

Due to the short June season, there will be one Hearthstone format for both the June and July Beta seasons of Twist. That format is called "New Age," a new evergreen format that includes the Core Set, plus all sets from Ashes of Outland forward. That means, during this Beta period, it will consist of:

Core

Ashes of Outland

Scholomance Academy

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Forged in the Barrens

United in Stormwind

Fractured in Alterac Valley

Voyage to the Sunken City

Murder at Castle Nathria

March of the Lich King

Path of Arthas

Festival of Legends

As new sets are added to the game, they will be added to the New Age pool, which might be brought back from time to time. For these Beta seasons, there will also be a special rules variant to the New Age format: no neutrals allowed. That will let you re-experience the New Age, but through new eyes! When we bring New Age back in the future, it might come back with the same rules variant, a different one, or no rules variant at all.

Twist Preview Event with Twitch Drops!

Join your favorite Hearthstone content creators on June 22 and June 23 for a special preview of the Twist Beta! Competitors from around the world will be playing on a private version of the upcoming Twist ladder to test out some decks and see how far they can climb. NA, LATAM, and EMEA participants will be playing throughout June 22, at various times from 9:00 a.m. PST – 9:00 p.m. PST. APAC players will be playing June 23, from 2:00 a.m. PST – 8:00 a.m. PST. Participating players will be streaming from their own channels, so make sure you follow your favorites to see when they go live! Category-wide Twitch drops will be enabled for this event! There are three distinct sets of drops covering this 24-hour event, so you can earn up to nine free packs for watching! Each drop window is 8 hours long. Watch for one hour within that 8-hour window to earn the three packs in that drop window.

June 22, 9:00 a.m. (PST) – June 22, 4:59 p.m. (PST): 1 Ashes of Outland pack, 1 Scholomance Academy pack, and 1 Darkmoon Faire pack

June 22, 5:00 p.m. (PST) – June 23, 12:59 a.m. (PST): 1 Forged in the Barrens pack, 1 United in Stormwind pack, and 1 Fractured in Alterac Valley pack

June 23, 1:00 a.m. (PST) – June 23, 8:59 a.m. (PST): 1 Voyage to the Sunken City pack, 1 Murder at Castle Nathria pack, and 1 March of the Lich King pack

