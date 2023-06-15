Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Chrysalis Cell

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed more Cell cards from the next set, Wild Resurgence, which shows the monster's transformation.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal more of the Green-colored cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Chrysalis is when an insect is in a transitional state. This is the hard skin that develops over the larvae form of Cell as his body transforms into its Imperfect form. Imperfect Cell is one of the most fearsome monsters from Dragon Ball Z before he later advanced into the more traditional supervillain form of Perfect Cell. There's still something so horrifying about Imperfect Cell and the way he absorbed, creeping along like an insect with that horrific voice of his. While Perfect Cell is the most iconic, so many of us remember Imperfect Cell with nostalgic horror.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

