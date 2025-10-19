Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hela, Knights Peak, Windup Games

Hela Drops New Gameplay Trailer Showing Early Footage

Check out the latest gameplay video for the game Hela as we get a proper look at how the final version will probably play in 2026

Indie game publisher Knights Peak and developer Windup Games released another new gameplay trailer this past week for Hela, showing more early footage of the title. This isn't just demo content; this is a look at how the game is probably going to end up looking and playing as, whenever they finally release it. Enjoy the footage as the team are aiming for a 2026 release.

Hela

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in Hela, an enchanting 3D co-op adventure game. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine. When a kind witch falls ill, her familiars embark on a journey to save her life. Playing as a tiny, intrepid mouse, you must venture out, gather ingredients, and brew magical potions to restore her strength.

Hela encourages you to work hand-in-hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Play solo or with friends through local split-screen multiplayer or online co-op as you delve into lush, vibrant vistas together, from rugged mountains trails, through magical forests, to tranquil lakes. Immerse yourself in this enchanting world as you glide through the air, collecting items, solve puzzles, and face the adversity of the natural world. The more you explore, the more story fragments you'll discover. Weave your own story by performing acts of kindness, feeling your impact ripple through the world.

