Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hell Clock, Mad Mushroom, Rogue Snail

Hell Clock Pushes Its Launch Back Into Late July

Due to anothe rgame having a msasive update on the original release date, Hell Clock is getting pushed back into late July

Article Summary Hell Clock's release is delayed to late July as Rogue Snail and Mad Mushroom polish the game further.

Play as Pajeú, battling undead oppressors and rescuing a fallen mentor’s soul in a war-torn Brazil.

Customize abilities, hunt for relics, and unleash Canudos’s spirit against nightmarish foes and challenges.

Multiple game modes offer tailored play, including a campaign, Relaxed Mode, Hardcore Mode, and Endgame Ascension.

Indie game developer Rogue Snail and publisher Mad Mushroom have pushed back the release date of their upcoming game, Hell Clock. Originally, the title was scheduled to be released on June 18, but they're not making that date because they want to play Path of Exile 2's latest update, which will also land right in the middle of their release. (We're not kidding, it's the reason they gave!) The new release date is set for July 18, 2025. No new trailer, but the game has a free demo on Steam, and you can read more about the delay there on the team's latest blog.

Hell Clock

In the 19th century, Canudos became a refuge for thousands. When its people defied the new Republic, they faced brutal retaliation, leaving 25,000 dead. Play as Pajeú, a warrior fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor, his fallen mentor. With each descent, time warps, and your power grows as you confront the dark forces that claimed his head and trapped his soul. Every second counts as you battle the undead forces of your oppressors. Risk delving deeper for powerful loot and face the nightmarish incarnations of those who sought to bury the truth.

Hunt down ancient Relics infused with the strength of resistance. Create devastating combinations that channel Canudos's unbreakable spirit into unstoppable power. Master a diverse selection of devastating abilities born from righteous fury. Dance through hordes with lightning-fast knife strikes, smash enemies with Canudos' great bell, or rain rapid-fire death from your trusty sidearm. Each descent brings new chances to right historical wrongs. Discover unique combinations of Blessings to evolve your build as you face the demons of Brazil's dark past, present, and future.

Whether you seek a brutal test against history's oppressors or a thoughtful journey of justice, Hell Clock adapts to your path. Remove all time pressure with Relaxed Mode, or push your limits in Hardcore mode. Experience a complete three-act story campaign and, shortly after launch, start a new journey through our Endgame Ascension system! Climb through Hell Mode, craft challenges with Penances, and complete heavenly Promises in exchange for the godly power of the Constellations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!