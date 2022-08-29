Hell Is Others Will Be Coming To PC In Late October

Indie publisher A List Games, along with Strelka Games and Yonder have revealed the official release date for Hell Is Others. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the game is a survival horror PVPVE top-down shooter in which murder is commonplace, and blood is literal currency. Beyond trying to live in an apartment in peace, you'll have to explore the city, killing monsters and other individuals in order to survive the night. In the process, you'll ruin across other players with the same mission as you who are just trying to survive, and taking you out might help them. You can check out the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on Steam on October 20th, 2022.

Adam Smithson does his best to exist in his tiny apartment, alone, high above Century City. His only companion is a bonsai tree, which he dutifully cares for—perhaps only to pass the time. Time which seems to have no beginning or end. But like everything else in the city, his plants require blood to survive. So Adam is forced to find a regular supply on the dark streets below. An elevator lowers Adam into the shadowy nightmare of the city where the hunt begins. In a place where blood is currency, and the only way out is down, Adam must survive and thrive the best he can while confronting others with the same goal in mind. A unique, multiplayer online survival game, Hell is Others allows you to progress your character by way of customizable items you obtain for your apartment. Grow your own ammunition via blood-thirsty plants, explore the noir urban setting, confront The Others, and do your best to live to see another day… A day which never seems to come.