Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: hellboy, Hellboy Web Of Wyrd, Upstream Arcade

Hellboy Web Of Wyrd Confirmed For October Release

Good Shepherd Entertainment confirmed during Gamescom 2023 that they will be releasing Hellboy Web Of Wyrd this coming October.

Developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have officially put a release date on Hellboy Web Of Wyrd. If you haven't seen this game yet, you're bring thrown into the world of the iconic comic book character, with an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. All created in a stylish animated style that mimics the comics while also giving players a unique setting and tone for this new roguelike action brawler. You can check out the latest trailer showing off all the action as the game will be released on October 4th for PC and all three major consoles.

"Like the comics, Hellboy Web of Wyrd sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures; all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House. When an agent of the B.P.R.D. is sent on a reconnaissance mission to the mansion and promptly goes missing, it's up to you – Hellboy – and your team of Bureau agents to find your missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks to fight a diverse array of increasingly nightmarish enemies in this incredible new entry in the Hellboy universe.

"Built in 1962 by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux, The Butterfly House is more than a mere residence; it's a gateway. Built upon occult ley-energies, its strange angles and non-Euclidean geometries were designed with a singular foul purpose in mind: to open doorways into a terrible and fascinating dimension called The Wyrd. Go toe-to-toe (or hoof-to-hoof) with a menagerie of nightmarish creatures and homunculi as you explore the realms within the Wyrd. Combat has been engineered to create challenging encounters that encourage you to learn patterns, dodge, parry, and – of course – punch your enemies into oblivion."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!