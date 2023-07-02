Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Gold Hyper Rares

Three Gold Hyper Rares appear in the newly release Japanese Pokémon TCG expansion, Pokémon Card 151. They feature Mew and more.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at Gold Hyper Rares in this set.

The Gold Hyper Rares of Pokémon Card 151 includes:

Mew ex Gold Hyper Rare

Switch Trainer Item Gold Hyper Rare

Psychic Energy Gold Hyper Rare

Gold Hyper Rares are a kind of Secret Rare card. Interestingly, during the Scarlet & Violet era, these types of cards actually do not appear in the Rare slot. Instead, they appear in one of the Reverse Holo slots. This slot can include Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares (both of which include either Pokémon or Trainer Supporters), and Gold Hyper Rare cards. This may actually increase the number of Secret Rares you get in a booster box if you are lucky.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

