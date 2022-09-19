Asmodee Unveils Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game

Asmodee and Z-Man Games announced a new Star Wars title today with Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game. The brand new tabletop title will take you back to Episode II, using the Pandemic System mechanics as you will work with other players to complete missions across the galaxy. The ultimate goal, since this is based in their universe, is to stop the Separatists. The game will be released on October 1st in the U.S. exclusively for Target's online store for $60. You can read the full details and a quote from Z-Man down below.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game, players choose from seven Jedi, including Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker, each with their own unique Force abilities. Across four epic scenarios, the Jedi must team up and defeat a member of the dark side like Count Dooku and General Grievous. Each scenario can be completed using different Jedi powers, squad members, and objectives, adding high replay value to every adventure. Join The Clone Wars: Encounter Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters like Rex, Padmé Amidala, and R2-D2 while traveling across the galaxy to Coruscant, Geonosis, Mandalore, and more.

Encounter Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters like Rex, Padmé Amidala, and R2-D2 while traveling across the galaxy to Coruscant, Geonosis, Mandalore, and more. Wield the Force: Become a Jedi, each with their own special abilities, to battle the Separatists. Heroes include Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, Aayla Secura, and Luminara Unduli.

Become a Jedi, each with their own special abilities, to battle the Separatists. Heroes include Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, Aayla Secura, and Luminara Unduli. Defeat the Dark Side: Count Dooku, Maul, General Grievous, and Asajj Ventress threaten the galaxy in four exciting adventures. Claim victory in each story by beating its main villain.

Count Dooku, Maul, General Grievous, and Asajj Ventress threaten the galaxy in four exciting adventures. Claim victory in each story by beating its main villain. Bring the Battle to Life: See the Clone Wars play out on your table with a galaxy-sized board, illustrated cards, and detailed miniatures featuring Jedi, villains, and swarms of battle droids and ships.

Fight Alone or with Friends: Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game supports 1-5 players and is designed for ages 14+.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a powerful saga of heroes coming together to save the galaxy, and this game is no different! It's also the culmination of a fantastic partnership between one of the world's biggest franchises and board gaming's defining cooperative system," said Sophie Gravel, head of Z-Man Games. "Our cooperative Pandemic System helps bring iconic Star Wars characters and stories to life – with our Jedi needing to combine Forces to stand a chance against unending waves of Separatist troops. Players will be on the edge of their seat with every playthrough as they fight for victory…and bring balance to the Force."