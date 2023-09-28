Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hellboy Web Of Wyrd, Upstream Arcade

Hellboy Web Of Wyrd Has Pushed Back Its Release By Two Weeks

Good Shepherd Entertainment have had to push back the release of Hellboy Web Of Wyrd by a couple of weeks, but still coming in October.

Developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have made an adjustment to the release of Hellboy Web Of Wyrd. The team really didn't give a reason for the push; we're assuming it was to give the team a little extra time to put some final touches on the game to make sure it plays well. But the new release date will be October 18, 2023. If you haven't seen this game yet, you'll have the chance to play an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, designed as if you're playing a comic book come to life. We have more info on the game for you here.

"Like the comics, Hellboy Web of Wyrd sends Hellboy on a series of vastly different and wholly unique adventures; all tied to the mysterious legacy of The Butterfly House. When an agent of the B.P.R.D. is sent on a reconnaissance mission to the mansion and promptly goes missing, it's up to you – Hellboy – and your team of Bureau agents to find your missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks to fight a diverse array of increasingly nightmarish enemies in this incredible new entry in the Hellboy universe.

"Built in 1962 by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux, The Butterfly House is more than a mere residence; it's a gateway. Built upon occult ley-energies, its strange angles and non-Euclidean geometries were designed with a singular foul purpose in mind: to open doorways into a terrible and fascinating dimension called The Wyrd. Go toe-to-toe (or hoof-to-hoof) with a menagerie of nightmarish creatures and homunculi as you explore the realms within the Wyrd. Combat has been engineered to create challenging encounters that encourage you to learn patterns, dodge, parry, and – of course – punch your enemies into oblivion."

