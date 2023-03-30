Hello Kitty & Friends Happiness Parade Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Get ready to dance to the beat on Nintendo Switch as Hello Kitty & Friends Happiness Parade comes out this April.

Rogue Games and Dabadu Games revealed their latest title on the way as they'll be releasing Hello Kitty & Friends Happiness Parade for Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out on mobile devices for a while now, as well as on Netflix, as you'll be taking some of the iconic characters from Sanrio and having them dance up a storm to this clever rhythm game. Only now, you'll be getting that same action on the Switch (with all the content released to date) as they convert the touchscreen title over to the handheld console. We got more info for you about the game below and a couple of trailers showing it off in action on the Switch, as they game launches on April 13th, 2023.

"Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade! Play as Hello Kitty as you and two friends start a tour through a fantasy world to bring joy to its citizens. Along the way, you'll find new friends to join you – the more the merrier as the festivities grow. But beware of Kuromi! She's jealous of your many fans and wants the parade to fail. She's banded together with Nyanmi, who's built an army of mechanical underlings to help them with their work. They've set traps to ruin all of your hard work. Harness your abilities and the power of friendship to convince everyone – even Kuromi – to join the fun. Dance on, despite the pitfalls, to keep the party going!

Play as Hello Kitty and her closest friends, who all have unique dancing abilities.

Follow the beat of dozens of unforgettable tracks.

Continue playing to experience different levels and unlock new characters.

Immerse yourself in colorful 3D worlds and funny dance animations.