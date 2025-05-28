Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Brings Back Under the Sea Celebration

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new update that brings back a fan-favorite event, as the Under the Sea Celebration returns

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure brings back the Under the Sea Celebration event for a limited time.

Update 2.6 introduces new underwater activities, challenges, and aquatic-themed outfits and decor.

Collect Mermaid Scales by running through bubbles and trade them for exclusive rewards and scuba gear.

Available now on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Apple Arcade, with fresh adventures and story elements.

Sunblink has revealed a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as they are bringing back a fan-favorite event with the return of the Under the Sea Celebration. Update 2.6, also known as The Biggest Challenge, will launch tomorrow, bringing with it a number of underwater activities just in time for the Summer break. We have the details and a trailer for you here ahead of its launch!

Update 2.6: The Biggest Challenge

Get ready to swim, because the Under the Sea Celebration is back! Whether you like flippers or fins, you can explore the Rainbow Reef in style. Find Mermaid Scales on the shore and exchange them for aquatic furniture and scuba gear. Summertime is oh so near, and the Under the Sea Celebration has returned in Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Apple Arcade! Plus, a huge content update just dropped for Apple Arcade. From May 29 to July 3, players can run through bubbles to collect Mermaid Scales on the beach and exchange them for aquatic-themed outfits and decor and new scuba gear! Big Challenges' dream is finally coming true: an epic ride atop Icy Peak! Get ready for the biggest challenge yet and a long-awaited moment that'll shock fans

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory! Discover eight unique regions, from the ocean's depths to an island in the clouds! Run, float, swim, and dive around the world to uncover hidden treasures and mysteries, all while listening to over 50 tracks of original music. Engage with stories both epic and cozy, from braving volcanoes filled with treacherous lava to throwing birthday parties for all your new friends, all while piecing together the ultimate secret behind Friendship Island.

