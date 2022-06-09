Deino Community Day is Officially Happening This June in Pokémon GO

In this case, I love to say, "I told you so." The pattern has been cracked. As predicted, Deino is the focus of Pokémon GO's June 2022 Community Day. Go on and pop your champagne or however you celebrate, and I'll meet you below the image for the information. Let's go.

Here are all the details for Deino Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, June 25th, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM for the main Community Day, with bonus, features happening for the rest of the day. Read on for those.

Event Bonuses running from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time: ¼ Egg hatch distance Double chance to receive Deino Candy XL from catching Deino Double Candy given when catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure modules Three-hour Incense One extra Special Trade Trades made during the event and up to two hours afterward will require half Stardust,

Lure Module bonus: Wild Zweilous will appear near an active Lure Module if enough are caught during then.

Bonus Raids after the event: From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, we will see the return of Tier Four raids featuring Zweilous. For the very first time, there will be a new feature where defeating the raid will cause more Deino to appear around the Gym for some time in a 300-meter radius for 30 minutes. During the 30 minutes, Deino will have the same boosted Shiny rate as Community Day proper.

Will Niantic stick to this pattern in Pokémon GO? If so, I'd expect Axew Community Day next June with Shiny Goomy as a major chase of Pokémon GO Fest 2023. What do you think?