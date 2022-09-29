Aya Nakamura Closes Fortnite's 2022 Soundwave Series

Epic Games revealed that Aya Nakamura will be closing out The 2022 Soundwave Series in Fortnite next weekend. The record-breaking French-Malian singer will be taking the last stage of the event starting on October 6th with a weekend's worth of performances on a special island dedicated to her. We have the full rundown of how you can take part in the concert below, as this will be the last hurrah for the year in the series. 2022 was a pretty good year for this set, and we'll see how this momentum carries over into 2023 if they bring it back. We're pretty sure they will based on its popularity.

Rising to fame with the hit song Djadja and becoming the most listened-to Francophone singer in the world for the last 4 years, Aya Nakamura's albums have amassed over 6 Billion streams and views internationally across her 2018 album NAKAMURA – the first ever French-language album to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify – and her award-winning 2020 album AYA became the third most listened-to album in the world on release. She is the most followed French female artist in the world with over 20 Million fans combined on social media. To jump in, players can enter the Soundwave Series: Aya Nakamura (or enter the Island code 3500-0540-0065) starting October 6, 2022, at 12 PM ET. Aya's experience will then run back-to-back for 72 hours.

Aya's hit Copines, a single from her album Nakamura, is one of the songs featured in the show and The Copines Emote will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop during the event – allowing players to dance to the chorus.

Fortnite creator team Atlas Creative designed the experience, featuring a music video and digital recreation of Aya herself by Mado XR.

Players also have the option to watch the show via Picture-in-Picture while playing other games in Fortnite.

After you complete the experience, players will receive XP and some mementos: the Aya's Island Loading Screen and Aya Nakamura Spray.