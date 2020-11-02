The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO

Earlier this year, Niantic teased a 2020 release of Generation Six's Kalos starters in Pokémon GO with their yearly anniversary poster. Then, last week, a datamine showed that every species from the Kalos region had been added to the game. Unlike previous generations, Generation Six added very few new Legendary Pokémon to the game, with even a smaller number of total Legendaries than Generation One. Here is a breakdown of the three Legendaries of Kalos so Pokémon GO trainers can know what to expect.

The Legendary Pokémon of the Kalos Region make up the Aura Trio, which includes:

Xerneas: This Fairy-type is known as the "Life Pokémon." This antlered Legendary has the power to share eternal life. It has two forms: Active Mode, which has glowing rainbow antlers, and Neutral Mode which has icy blue antlers. Both forms have been added to Pokémon GO, so it's a good bet that it will be able to be caught in separate forms like Giratina rather than transforming as with Mega Pokémon. In its dormant state, it turns into a tree.

Yveltal: This Dark/Flying-type is known as the "Destruction Pokémon." This red and black creature looks a bit like Moltres was turned into a dragon. As the opposite of Xerneas, Yveltal is capable of absorbing life of others. In its dormant state, it turns into a cocoon.

Zygarde: The Dragon/Ground-type is known as the "Order Pokémon." It has three Formes: the 10% Forme which looks like a Dobermann Pinscher made of slime, the 50% Forme which looks sort of like a dragon slug and is the most recognizable version, and the Complete Forme which looks kind of like a Transformer made of slime. Zygarde is out here looking like Optimus Slime. These Formes are all added to Pokémon GO so it's likely that they will be caught separately, but it's worth noting that the original games have an interesting method of obtaining the Formes. The Forme that Zygarde takes depends on how many Zygarde Cells (creatures that make up its body) and Zygarde Cores (creatures that make up its mind).