Hello Kitty Island Adventure Celebrates Her 50th Anniversary

Hello Kitty is celebrating her 50th Anniversary, as Hello Kitty Island Adventure will be getting an update on Saturday for the occasion

Article Summary Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary with special island-themed events and updates.

Explore the island, collect Bubbles, and trade for exclusive outfits and decorations.

Join an epic quest with My Melody to plan Hello Kitty's surprise birthday party.

Discover collectible cards and new recipes to mark Hello Kitty's fabulous legacy.

This Saturday, Sunblink will add a new update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure that will help celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary. As you might suspect from previous events, this is going to be a lot of cosmetic additions to the game, as they have spruced up the island to reflect on her time. You'll see bubbles floating around that you can collect to later trade for items such as a bow for you to wear, along with collectible cards found across the island and other items that you'll be able to snag for a couple of weeks. We have more details about the event for you below, as the update will go into effect on October 19.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – 50th Anniversary Celebration

It's time for the biggest event of the year! Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary is here, and she can't wait for you to join her for this show-stopping celebration. Join Hello Kitty and Friends for a mega-bash highlighting the sweet past and shining future of everybody's favorite friend: Hello Kitty! Celebrate with new outfits, foods, and furniture galore during this once-in-a-lifetime event. Plus, she plans a secret surprise party with all her friends to give Hello Kitty the best supercute birthday ever!

Pop iridescent Bubbles around the Plaza and Resort Shops to use throughout the event.

Collect the Commemorative Bow each day in the plaza for retro rewards.

Trade your Bubbles and Bows for an abundance of new delights—avatar palettes, furniture, decorations, and more!

Hunt down collectible cards around the island to commemorate 50 years of fabulous looks.

Discover new recipes with Bubbles—who knows what you'll create!

Bring beautiful magic to your gardens with a Hello Kitty-inspired flower and brand-new effect.

Play an epic four-part quest to plan Hello Kitty's surprise birthday party with My Melody! The fun begins on October 26.

