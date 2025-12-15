Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Reveals Limelight Jubilee Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has been given a new update across multiple platforms, as the Limelight Jubilee update is live

The Limelight Jubilee update brings a new amphibian avatar and Moon-based gardening to Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Collect light bulbs and unlock luminous outfits and furnishings during the Limited-Time Northern Lights event.

Explore a massive world with unique biomes, meet beloved Sanrio friends, and complete fun friendship quests.

Customize your Sanrio-style avatar, decorate your island, craft, collect, and enjoy multiplayer with no microtransactions.

Sunblink has released a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure across multiple platforms, as the new Limelight Jubilee event is available to play. The update basically comes with a new avatar type, new gardening additions, multiple bug fixes, and other content to spice things up a little before the year comes to a close. We havce the finer details for this update below as it's out now on Steam, Switch, and PS5.

Limelight Jubilee

In this free update, players can dive back into character customization to select an all-new amphibian avatar type, try new Moon-based gardening adventures and enjoy several quality-of-life tweaks. With fresh visitors, handy inventory upgrades and rumors of a mysterious fish, there's plenty to discover! Additionally, the Lighttime Jubilee returns brighter than ever, bringing the majestic beauty of the Northern Lights to the Island! From December 18 to January 15, help Badtz-maru and Chococat gather up light bulbs to ignite lights around Friendship Island while the Little Twin Stars celebrate the Aurora Amicus – The Friendship Lights! Players can also trade in light bulbs to acquire brand new luminous outfits and furnishings.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

