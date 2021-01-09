Henry Mosse & The Wormhole Conspiracy Will Release In February

Bad Goat Studios revealed this week that they will release Henry Mosse & The Wormhole Conspiracy in February. This is one of those weird titles that we're absolutely enthralled by as it is a coming-of-age story set in a wacky sci-fi environment. We saw this game briefly back in 2019 and have been waiting to see how it would end up when it was finally finished. We're happy to see that it not only kept the charm but greatly advanced everything we saw in design and gameplay. This is going to be one of those off-the-wall games that will catch a lot of people by surprise when they get a chance to play it. The game is set to drop on February 4th, 2021 and at the time we're writing this will sell for $20. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before it drops in three weeks.

Wander, ponder and laugh your way through a heartfelt exploration of independence, family, and growing-up. When he's not studying cosmic meta-algebra, teen earthling Henry Mosse helps his mother Seren operate Mosse Family Supplies – galactic delivery is much more fun than dividing the cubic-space of infinity by one solar parsec! Yet still Henry longs to break free of his domestic life and seek fame amongst the mysterious Far Star Galaxy! When a too-good-to-be-true business opportunity leads the Mosses to the mysterious Cape Coocoo, they find themselves at the epicentre of a sinister cosmic conspiracy, and an adventure is set in motion that will determine the fate of the Mosses and the Far Star Galaxy. Embark on an interplanetary journey of danger, empathy and self-discovery – ultimately fulfilling a secret legacy founded a generation ago.